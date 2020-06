A motorist has been detected speeding while also driving under the influence of drugs in Castleisland.

Members of the Kerry Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle which was travelling 153km in a 100km zone yesterday evening.

The driver was tested and was found to be positive for cocaine.

A further inspection also found the car had two bald tyres.

Following this incident, Gardaí made an appeal on Facebook encouraging all motorists to drive safely.