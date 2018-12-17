Motion passed by Kerry vintners on closing Dáil bar to go before national congress

A motion passed by Kerry vintners on closing the Dáil bar is to go before the national congress.

Killarney publican, Sean O’Mahony of the Faha Court Bar brought a proposal before the recent meeting of the Kerry Vintners’ Federation.

He wants to see the bar in the Houses of the Oireachtas in Dublin shut, saying TDs and senators shouldn’t be drinking while undertaking their work.





The motion was passed locally, and will now go before the VFI National Congress in March.

Publican Sean O’Mahony is also suggesting that motorists caught just over the drink drive limit who need their car for work, should be allowed to drive to and from work, but for no other purposes.

He says a number of vintners recently met Minister Brendan Griffin to ask whether legislation could be amended to accommodate these kind of people.