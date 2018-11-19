Mother tells Tralee court she only recognised her son by a tattoo following assault

The mother of a Castleisland man who was seriously assaulted has told a court she only recognised her son by a tattoo on his arm as his face was unrecognisable.

Marguerite Sheehy read her Victim Impact Statement to Tralee Circuit Court at the sentencing hearing of two men who were previously found guilty for their parts in the assault of her son Eamon.

In July, a jury found 25-year-old Sean Lane of 51 An Caisléan Mór, Castleisland guilty of assaulting Eamon Sheehy causing him serious harm in St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland on January 14th last.





He and his co-accused 20-year-old Jason Broderick, also known as Jason Keane-Broderick, of 49 St John’s Park, Castleisland, were also found guilty of producing an article capable of causing intimidation or injury; namely a baseball bat.

The pair had been throwing stones at the house the victim shared with his grandfather, whom he cared for fulltime; Mr Lane alleged there had been an altercation with the victim a month previously.

The court heard Mr Lane used the bat to knock a golf club from the victim’s hand before hitting him over the head a number of times.

Eamon Sheehy’s mother Marguerite told the court the scene that met her in A&E was horrific, her son’s whole body was a deep shade of purple from bruising; his face was unrecognisable but she knew him from a tattoo on his arm.

Mr Sheehy suffered multiple brain injuries, facial and skull fractures and was transferred to Cork University Hospital where he underwent surgery to remove a part of his skull due to his brain swelling; that part of his skull had to be stitched into his abdomen until it could be put back.

Mr Sheehy, who is currently in the National Rehabilitation Centre, now needs help with everyday tasks, continues to suffer excruciating headaches and his sight and hearing are extremely affected.

His mother said her son feels like a prisoner in his own body.

Senior Prosecuting Counsel Roisin Lacey said the Director of Public Prosecutions believes the assault is at the upper most end of the scale.

Sentencing in the case was adjourned until January 14th to allow time for a psychiatric report be prepared on Mr Lane, who has 14 previous convictions.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said he will then give his judgement in the case on February 11th.