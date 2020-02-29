Mother of Kerry girl with a rare disease calling for more public awareness

The mother of a young Kerry girl with a rare disease is calling for more public awareness around PKU, a metabolic genetic disorder.

Bernadette Gilroy’s daughter Maria requires a restricted diet to avoid brain damage but says there is not a lot of understanding because it’s an invisible condition.

Today is Rare Disease Day (29th) and patient groups are calling on the incoming government for better funding and support and an expansion of the national newborn screening programme.

Bernadette Gilroy from Tralee says more awareness is needed.