Mother of domestic homicide victim urges temporary donation of vacant homes

A Rockchapel woman, whose daughter was murdered in a domestic homicide, is urging people with second homes to make them available to victims of domestic violence.

Since the introduction of restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, there’s been a spike in the number of domestic incidents around the country.

Over the Easter weekend, Kerry Gardaí attended 12 separate incidents.

Maria Dempsey’s daughter Alicia Brough was killed in Newcastle West in 2010, along with her friend Sarah Hines and Sarah’s two children.

Ms Dempsey says the regulations around COVID-19 make it very tough for those in domestic violence situations and the offer of a vacant property could be a big help: