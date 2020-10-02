Mossie Mc Enery, Dromtasna Collins, Abbeyfeale.

Mossie is very sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughter Maura (Lane), son-in-law Pat, grandchildren John, Alisha and Chloe, brother David, sister Kitty, brother-in-law Connie, sisters-in-law Bridget, Breda and Mary, nephews John and Conor, nieces Mairéad, Siobhán and Norette, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family.





Requiem mass for Mossie will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale at 11am on Saturday and will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Saturday at 12pm en route to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Abbeyfeale. House Private Please.

