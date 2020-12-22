Mossie Brosnan, Listowel Road, Ballybunion.

Maurice, affectionately known all his long life as Mossie, was a former Bakery owner, Hackney operator and proud member of Ballybunion Fire Service. Mossie is predeceased by his wife, Joan and daughter, Eileen. Mossie will be sadly missed by his loving family, son, Billy, daughters, Mary C and Siobhán, daughter-in-law, Breda (O’Donovan) sons-in-law, John (Dillon) and Patrick Shanahan) grandchildren, Jennifer and Kieran (Brosnan) Diarmuid and Hannah (Dillon) brother Stevie and sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law, Greta, Kathleen and Mary Stephen ( London ) , nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Requiem mass for Mossie Brosnan will take place on Thursday at 11am in St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on St. John’s Parish Ballybunion facebook page. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

