Moss Daly, (Cattle Haulier), Knockaclarig, Rockchapel.

Reposing at Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel this Thursday evening (Dec. 27th), from 5pm – 8pm, followed by removal to Knockaclarig Church. Requiem Mass will take place Friday (Dec. 28th), at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Brosna New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

