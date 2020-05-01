Mortimer Faley, Ballinruddery, Listowel.

A private Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning (May 2nd) at 11.30am, which will be streamed live on www.listowelparish.com followed by a private burial in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. House private please.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o Lyons’ Funeral Home.

