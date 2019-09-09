The Morrison Orpheus Choir will perform at Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee this Friday September 13th

By
receptionradiokerry
-

The Morrison Orpheus Choir will perform at Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee this Friday September 13th at 7.30pm. Tickets €20 available from Eventbrite.ie or rotary club members. Proceeds to 321 Kerry Down Syndrome Shop & local charities.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR