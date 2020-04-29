Morning Update

In Gaelic Games

Ray Walker has accepted a 4 year ban for testing positive for a banned substance.

The 35 year old returned to the Carlow senior football panel last November and tested positive in February for meldonium.

Walker says he did not intentionally take any banned substance and added that the acceptance of his ban is not an admission of intentional wrongdoing on his part.

Walker also says he did not receive any anti-doping training or education.

Carlow GAA have said in a statement that they won’t be making any comment until the disciplinary process is complete.

=========================================

RUGBY

Dave Rennie, who will take over as Rugby Australia head coach after leaving the Glasgow Warriors, feels Leinster should be crowned PRO 14 League champions.

Rugby is not set to resume until the autumn due to the pandemic.

In Soccer

French Top 14 clubs will meet today to discuss a Government order to ban major sporting events in France until September.

The move effectively ends the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 football seasons.

Before the pandemic suspended activity, Paris Saint Germain were 12 points clear of Marseille at the top of the table, with 10 rounds of matches and one outstanding fixture to play.

Meanwhile, FIFA’s leading doctor Michel D’Hooge has proposed avoiding playing football in the coming weeks, urging associations to be prepared for the start of good competition next season.

And tributes continue to be paid to Michael Robinson, the former Republic of Ireland international, who died yesterday at the age of 61.

The ex-Liverpool striker won the First Division, League Cup and European Cup in 1984.

His former club and international team-mate Mark Lawrenson says Robinson became a household name on TV in Spain.