Morning Sports

Dublin are Leinster senior football champions for the 14th time in 15 years following a facile 1-17 to 4 points dismissal of Meath at a wet Croke Park.

The All Ireland champions were 5-1 ahead at half time, with the Royals wasteful in front of the posts.

Dublin found another gear after the break and surged home with Con O’Callaghan’s late goal the icing on the cake.

It’s 9 Delaney Cups in a row now for Dublin.

The only worry they have is a knee injury sustained by James McCarthy.

Their manager Jim Gavin has rejected claims that funding gives Dublin an unfair advantage https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/money-1.mp3

Donegal are the Ulster senior football champions.

They saw off Cavan by 1-24 to 2-16 in Clones.

Jamie Brennan scored a goal at a crucial time as Donegal won back to back provincial crowns.

Offaly’s 3-17 to 15 points win over Sligo puts the Faithful County into the draw for round three of the All Ireland senior football qualifiers this morning.

The other teams in the draw, which takes place just after 8.30, are Mayo, Armagh, Tyrone, Clare, Westmeath, Laois and Kildare.

2018 Cartell.ie Rally Of The Lakes winner Manus Kelly was the driver killed in a crash on the final day of the Donegal International Rally.

Mr Kelly is a three time winner of the Donegal rally, a prominent business man in Donegal and was recently elected to Donegal County Council.

He died and his navigator was injured following the crash early yesterday afternoon.

Damien Crawford is the Donegal Motor Club Steward for the Donegal International Rally https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rally-8.mp3

Roy Keane is looking to get back into management after leaving his role as assistant to Martin O’Neill at Nottingham Forest.

The pair spent over 5 years together with the Republic of Ireland and the Championship club.

At the Women’s World Cup today, defending champions the USA play Spain and Sweden meet Canada in the last 16.

And there is racing today at Ballinrobe, with the first on the card off there at 5.50.