SOCCER

The date for the restart of the Premier League will be pushed back today, possibly indefinitely.

All 20 clubs will hold a conference call later to discuss their next steps during the coronavirus pandemic.

An agreement may also be reached between the Premier League and the PFA over the area of wage cuts, following an intervention by UK Government health secretary Matt Hancock.

As things stand, the PFA are holding out on their members taking cuts, believing that some clubs can still afford to pay their players.

Premier League clubs could face a tax punishment for putting staff through the UK Government’s furlough scheme.

UEFA have formally asked leagues throughout Europe not to abandon their seasons.

They say they are coming up with a plan to finish club seasons in July and August, followed by the Champions League and Europa League.

Belgian Pro League chiefs will ask a general assembly this month to end their season, with Club Bruges declared champions.

Tottenham’s Son Heung Min is to spend a month on military service in South Korea with the navy.

The forward has been self isolating before undertaking the assignment.

GOLF

Former European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley expects September’s matches between Europe and the USA in Wisconsin to be held behind closed doors.

The Masters and the US PGA Championship have already been postponed, with July’s Open Championship in Kent in serious doubt.