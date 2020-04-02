SOCCER

The FAI are facing a major decision over who takes charge of the Republic of Ireland for their European Championship playoff with Slovakia.

The game was postponed for a second time yesterday, with internationals unlikely to be played before September.

Stephen Kenny is due to take over from Mick McCarthy on August 1st.

The FAI say the decision to delay the playoffs is the right one.

Talks over deferring player wages during the coronavirus pandemic will continue over the next 48-hours.

Senior representatives from the P-F-A, Premier League, E-F-L and the L-M-A met yesterday without resolution.

They’ve agreed the English season will only be allowed to continue when it is “safe and appropriate to do so”.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is the only manager so far to take a pay-cut, while several clubs have furloughed non-playing staff.

TENNIS

Eight time men’s champion Roger Federer says he’s devastated by the decision to cancel this year’s Wimbledon Championships.

Seven time women’s champion Serena Williams admits she was shaken – and both will be approaching 40 by the next time the All England Club opens its gates.

There have only been ten previous years in which Wimbledon hasn’t been staged, and all were because of war.

HORSE RACING

This current National Hunt racing season has drawn to a close following the cancellation of the Fairyhouse and Punchestown Festivals.

It is hoped the 2020 Irish Grand National will be staged in the winter.

CYCLING

The status of this year’s Tour de France has become more tenuous.

This year’s Criterium du Dauphiné (pr: Doe-fin-nay) has been postponed.

The week-long race is ordinarily used a barometer of form before the Tour de France.

Tour organisers have reportedly set a deadline of May 15th to decide whether this year’s race should go ahead.