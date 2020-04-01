SOCCER

UEFA will hold a video conference today with the heads of 55 member associations to outline the next steps for European football to handle the fall out of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republic of Ireland and Slovakia’s European Championship play off is set to be moved to the autumn.

If that happened it would raise question marks over who is in charge by then; Mick McCarthy or Stephen Kenny.

It’s understood Kenny is set to take over contractually in August.

UEFA is set to provide an update on the club fixtures calendar and areas such as player contracts and transfer windows.

Meanwhile the issue of wage deferrals for Premier League players is on the agenda after Spurs chairman Daniel Levy urged cuts to take place.

Spurs have slashed the wages of their 550 non playing staff by 20 percent.

TENNIS

Wimbledon is expected to be cancelled today for the first time since the Second World War in the 1940’s.

The All England Club will meet with the staging of the grass court Grand Slam in serious doubt.

The ATP and WTA tours are on hold until the beginning of June.

RUGBY

And Garry Ringrose is understood to have signed a new two year deal with Ireland and Leinster.

The Irish Times are reporting that the 25 year old back is going to be under a central contract for the first time. `

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

NFL executives say they’re expecting to start their season on schedule and without interruption.

Over three-and-a-half thousand people in the United States have died as a result of COVID-19.

But the NFL say they are still planning for international games in the 2020 season, with a schedule drawn up by May.

NFL owners have also agreed to expand the playoffs from 12 to 14 teams.