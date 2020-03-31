SOCCER

UEFA are to hold a conference call tomorrow where it’s likely that the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2021 play off semi-final will be put back until September or October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fixture between the Boys in Green and Slovakia is currently scheduled for early June in Bratislava.

It’s reported that the Premier League are planning to resume the season behind closed doors in May, in order to finish the season by July, if they get the go-ahead from the UK Government.

The Premier League clubs will convene remotely on Friday.

Europe’s clubs are determined to finish their seasons in order not to trigger huge financial rebates to broadcasters.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has apologised and donated a sum to charity after breaking UK lockdown rules.

The former Republic of Ireland underage international, who was apparently pictured at the scene of a minor car accident, said he was visiting a friend.

GOLF

European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley says they’ll need clarity on the global coronavirus situation before they can begin rescheduling events.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet in May became the latest event to be postponed as a result of the pandemic.

The Masters and US PGA have also been deferred.

Tour chiefs are hopeful the Irish Open can be re-arranged.

RUGBY

British and Irish Lions organisers have played down fears of next year’s tour of South Africa overlapping with the rescheduled Olympics.

The three tests with the Springboks are due to run concurrently with the Tokyo Games.

But Lions managing director Ben Calveley says the 5pm Irish kick-off times of the tests means Olympic action will be over by then.

Meanwhile, South Africa and the Lions have postponed the on-sale time of ballot tickets for the tour because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to USA Rugby filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The association say they’ve taken the step as the suspension of rugby in the United States leaves them facing “compounded and insurmountable financial constraints.”

The men’s and women’s national teams will continue unaffected.