The Premier League is considering finishing the season behind closed doors at neutral venues.

The Premier League is suspended until the end of April so discussions are ongoing about playing games at neutral venues in the midlands of England and London.

Teams would be isolated in hotels in June and July and all games being played behind closed doors would be shown on TV.

Meanwhile, Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says if the season is not completed that it would only be fair to award Liverpool the league title.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have a 25 point lead at the top of the table and are just two wins away from securing the title.

Juventus players and coaching staff have agreed to take a wage cut for the next four months during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement’s set to be worth around 85 million euro to the club’s wage bill – although an increase in pay would be renegotiated if and when the Serie A season is back underway.

Katie Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn is expected to confirm the postponement of the world champion’s next bout, later today.

The Bray boxer was due to put her undisputed lightweight crown on the line against Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano on the 2nd of May in Manchester.

Serrano unofficially announced the postponement of the bout on social media over the weekend.