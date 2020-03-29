SOCCER

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned that the season could be lost if games aren’t back up and running by the end of June.

Football is suspended across all of Europe’s major leagues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Premier League have vowed to “indefinitely extend” their campaign in a bid to get it finished – but Ceferin says it would be difficult to do so should the break run into July.

Premier League champions Manchester City have signed over their stadium to the NHS to help them in the fight against coronavirus.

Health service staff will start using the Etihad next week for a training course.

GAELIC GAMES

Conor Connelly is being hailed as a “fine tenacious player who gave his all when wearing the primrose and blue” of Roscommon.

The 2001 Connacht Football Championship winner passed away suddenly near his home in county Offaly yesterday aged 44.

Connelly had been an administrator, player and mentor with his adopted club of Ballycumber and he also played football for St Jude’s during his time in Dublin.

OLYMPICS

Yoshiro Mori, the president of the organising committee of Tokyo 2020, admits the Japanese government may need help in footing the increased costs of staging the event.

The Olympics were postponed this week for the first time and they’re now set to take place before the end of the summer of 2021.

Japan has already spent over 12-billion dollars in preparation for the Games, and Mori says finding extra funds will now be a “major challenge”.

RACING

Horse Racing Ireland chief executive Brian Kavanagh says he’s “very worried” about the future of some Irish racecourses.

The coronavirus has brought racing to a half in Ireland until at least April 19th and next month’s Punchestown Festival is in major doubt.

Horse Racing Ireland are set to hold a conference call next Wednesday to discuss emergency measures and how to deal with the loss in revenue at tracks.

GOLF

2018 Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood hopes this year’s event can be an “amazing torch” after the COVID-19 crisis.

Padraig Harrington’s Europe are set to face their American counterparts at Whistling Straits in September.

Fleetwood says the event can be “a shining light at the end of the tunnel” for sports fans.