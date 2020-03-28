SOCCER

The Premier League, Football League and PFA say difficult decisions will have to be taken to deal with the economic impact of football’s coronavirus shutdown.

Football in England cannot resume until April 30th at the earliest.

Further meetings between the three bodies are planned to formulate a plan for how clubs can best deal with the continued inactivity.

====

It’s hoped this season’s Women’s National League can start by the last week in June.

The season was due to get underway a fortnight ago, but was suspended with all football in the country.

The June start day comes a week after the resumption of the SSE Airtricity League.

====

James McClean says he never wanted to cause offence for a social media post that’s now cost him two weeks wages.

The Republic of Ireland international wore a balaclava in an Instagram post involving his children with the caption “history lesson”

McClean’s agreed to delete his account and agrees that that the post was ill advised and offensive.

===

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is predicting a hectic, high stakes autumn the likes of which have never been seen.

The US Open is set to become the third Major of the year to be postponed after the Masters and the PGA Championship.

The Open could follow suit with its organisers already evaluating their options.

McIlroy’s already stated his hope that the Masters is rearranged for October.

===

FORMULA ONE

Formula One say seven UK-based teams have made “significant progress” in response to the British government’s call to help manufacture ventilators for coronavirus patients.

They’re working together to help increase the production of current units, as well as designing new devices.

Mercedes, McLaren, Red Bull, Williams, Renault, Racing Point and Haas are pooling their resources as part of ”Project Pit lane”.