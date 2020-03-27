OLYMPICS

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has been dealing with the news that his Olympic dream will have to wait.

The Tokyo Summer Games were postponed this week until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

McClenaghan, who has won World Championship bronze and European gold on the pommel horse, says it’s a case of adapting https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/7boxing.mp3

BOXING

No Irish boxer has shown symptoms of the coronavirus from the Olympic qualifier in London, but high performance director Bernard Dunne would like the 13 competitors to be tested.

The qualifiers were abandoned after three days.

Six people, including boxers and coaches from Turkey and Croatia have tested positive for COVID 19.

SOCCER

James McClean has provoked anger online after posting a picture to Instagram of him wearing a balaclava.

The Republic of Ireland international was sitting in front of his children with the caption ‘today’s school lesson – history’.

What seemed to be an attempt at humour didn’t prevent McClean from subsequently deleting the post.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he has ‘completely recovered’ from the coronavirus.

The Spaniard is urging people to self isolate.

RUGBY

World Rugby may step in to lend financial support to unions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Cup in Japan generated a profit of 180 million euro for the governing body.

England coach Eddie Jones has immediately accepted a 25 percent pay cut.