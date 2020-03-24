The 2020 Olympic Games will be postponed, according to International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.

The Games are set to start in Tokyo on July 24th, but are highly unlikely to go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IOC have given themselves a month to decide on their next steps, but Canada and Australia have already pulled out of the event.

The Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy is self isolating due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Two of McCarthy’s neighbours have been diagnosed with the condition in England and McCarthy has urged everyone to follow HSE, Government and Gardai guidelines.

UEFA could permit one legged knock out stage matches in the Champions League and Europa League after both of this season’s finals were postponed.

Simon Zebo has not ruled out a career swansong at Munster.

The full back in currently enjoying life with Racing 92 (PRON: Rassing) in France, where the 30 year old’s immediate future lies https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/zebo.mp3

There is a seven race jumps card behind closed doors at Clonmel today.

The first race is off at the Tipperary track at 2pm.