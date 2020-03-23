OLYMPICS

Australia have joined Canada in withdrawing their athletes from the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, unless they are rescheduled.

On Sunday night, the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committee became the first nation to officially withdraw from the games which are due to get under way in July.

In a statement, they say both the health of their athletes and the public are more important than the games going ahead on schedule.

Their decision has been backed by Australia, who say they will not be able to put together a team for the games, as sport continues to be locked out worldwide, due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Having previously denied the games would be postponed, the IOC have now set themselves a four-week deadline, to determine when and if the games in Japan will go ahead.

=

SOCCER

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side Bohemians say they are planning to honour the contracts of players and staff, despite the suspension of football activity in Ireland.

Cork City and Sligo Rovers have both reluctantly had to suspend payments to staff in recent days, as the financial pressures of the Coronavirus lockdown begin to mount.

There are plans to restart the league in mid-June, with Bohs saying they will honour the contracts, though the situation will be kept under “continuous review”.

=

Marouane Fellaini says he hopes to return to football as soon as possible after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The former Manchester United midfielder is the first player in the Chinese Super League to be diagnosed with Covid 19.

His club, Shandong Luneng, says the Belgian international is in quarantine.

=

Footballers at Premier League team Brighton will start training from home this morning .

The club is putting a two week programme in place to limit the risk of coronavirus spreading.

Striker Glenn Murray explains to Sky Sports News how it’ll work https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/glennm.mp3

=

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Naas this afternoon on the opening day of the flat-racing season.

The feature is the Group 3 – Lodge Park Stud Irish EBF Express Stakes at four o’clock, where the Ger Lyons-trained Even So is set to go off as favourite.

The action gets underway in Kildare at 2pm.