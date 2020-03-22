SOCCER

Cork City say they hope a “solution” can be reached to help fund League of Ireland clubs during the current coronavirus crisis.

The Leesiders announced last evening that they’ve made the “difficult decision” to stop paying their players and staff from next week.

It’ll be at least June 19th before the S-S-E Airtricity League resumes and Cork’s chairman Declan Carey says they had to consider the best interests of the future of the club.

===

Southampton chief executive Martin Semmens says Premier League clubs are hopeful the season can be complete but late June.

Football is suspended in England until at least the end of April though the Premier League say they’re committed to finishing the campaign.

Semmens feels it’s important to get the fixtures played before players are out of contract on June the 30th – though he admits it’s still unknown when games can resume.

===

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala is in self isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Argentina international says he’s not showing any symptoms and is recovering at home.

OLYMPICS

The International Olympics Committee is coming under increasing pressure to postpone this summer’s Games in Tokyo.

US Track and Field have written to America’s Olympic Committee requesting them to ask the I-O-C to push back the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U-S-A’s governing body for athletics say it’s in the “best interests” of athletes for the Games not to go ahead as planned in Japan this July.

Brazil, Slovenia and Norway’s Olympics Committees have all suggested that the Olympics be moved to next year.

AUSSIE RULES

Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer will hope to help Brisbane reach a women’s A-F-L Preliminary final today.

The Lions will take Carlton Blues in the semi-finals this morning.

Carlton are without Fermanagh’s Joanne Doonan, who has opted to return home to Ireland.

RACING

Causey Arch begins life under new trainer Colin McBratney at Downpatrick this afternoon.

Willie Mullins former charge goes in the WKD Rated Hurdle in his first race in a year.

Mullins, meanwhile, will saddle If-you-catch-me-now in the feature Ulster National Handicap. Gordon Elliott has six runners, including former Irish Grand National winner General Principle.

The first of seven goes to post at twenty-to-two.