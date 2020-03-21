RUGBY

Irish players will see a portion of their salary deferred from next month.

The country-wide shutdown of the sport has led to the IRFU implementing wage deferrals of between 10 and 50 per cent for all employees.

The players union say their members back the decision.

While the IRFU say they’ve worked closely with all four provinces on the matter along with the players union.

OLYMPICS

The IOC could find itself under increasing pressure to postpone this summer’s Olympic Games.

USA Swimming have asked for Tokyo 2020 to be put back until next year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

They say their athletes are currently unable to train for the highlight of their careers.

Swimming is among the biggest-rated Olympic sports, and NBC have invested 7-point-5 billion dollars to broadcast the Olympics until 2032.

Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy has also called for the games to be postponed by IOC president Thomas Bach says cancellation is not on the agenda.

GAELIC GAMES

It’s seven weeks today until the start of the Munster Football Championship but Munster GAA say no decision has been made on potential alterations.

All gaelic games are on hold until March 29th at the earliest while several counties have already postponed their April club games.

Munster GAA say they’ll wait to hear whether the March 29th ban is lifted before making a decision on its football and hurling championships.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card behind closed doors at Thurles this afternoon.

The first race goes to post at 1.40.