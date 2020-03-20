SOCCER

All nineteen SSE Airtricity League clubs will meet with the FAI today.

It follows what the association called a productive meeting yesterday with the National League Executive Committee.

Football is on hold indefinitely in the country, and it’s expected more clubs could follow the lead of Sligo Rovers.

They were forced to lay off all staff on a temporary basis until the League of Ireland can resume.

===

It’s believed Premier League clubs were told they’d have to give back 820-million euro in TV revenue if the current season was declared void.

English professional football is at a stand-still until April 30th at the very earliest following a meeting of clubs yesterday.

The Football Association say they will be making sure the current season finishes at some point.

===

RUGBY

The domestic season was brought to a close with immediate effect last night.

The IRFU say all cups will be shared between finalists and there will be no promotion or relegation throughout the five divisions of the men’s A-I-L.

They’ve also committed to the expansion of the Women’s All-Ireland League from next season.

===

Pro 14 organisers have suspended the season indefinitely.

This year’s Grand Final set for Cardiff in June has also been cancelled.

League organisers have laid down several criteria which must be met before play can resume.

===

RACING

With evening meetings now banned, this week’s meeting at Dundalk has been moved to the afternoon.

The first of an eight-race card goes to post at 1.30.

ATHLETICS

The chief of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, has said it’s too early to make a decision regarding the hosting of the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

Bach has said that the cancellation of the Games is not on the agenda, but also acknowledged the organisation are considering different scenarios in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Games are due to start in Japan on July 24th.