SOCCER

The Italian Football Federation will push for Euro 2020 to be postponed when UEFA holds talks with members tomorrow.

Italy is currently the worst hit of the European nations dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Should this summer’s international tournament be suspended – it may give time to get domestic leagues finished once the go-ahead is given.

La Liga club Valencia yesterday released a statement confirming that five members of its first team staff have contracted coronavirus.

The statement came after the club’s defender Ezequiel Garay announced in an Instagram post that he has contracted the illness.

The Argentina international is the first La Liga player confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Later on Sunday, his team-mate and former Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala also revealed that he had tested positive.

++

Meanwhile it’s understood the International Olympic Committee will hold talks with the heads of global sporting organisations tomorrow to discuss COVID-19.

There’s only five months until Tokyo 2020 is due to start, but with the virus yet to peak in many places, it’s likely to cause havoc with qualifying events.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday that the Games will go ahead as planned in July.

=====

BOXING

Today’s Olympic boxing qualifying bouts in Hackney in London will take place behind closed doors.

There are five Irish fighters in action today, including Michael Nevin taking on Dutch boxer Pas der Van at middleweight in the last-32.

Welterweight Aidan Walsh has Spanish opposition, while European Games silver medalist Brendan Irvine fights Istavan Szaka for a place in the men’s flyweight quarter-finals.

Lisburn’s Kurt Walker faces German Hamsat Shadolov at featherweight in the last-16, with women’s flyweight Carly McNaul up against Britain’s Charley Davison.

=====

SNOOKER

Judd Trump made history in winning snooker’s Gibraltar Open last night by becoming the first player to win six ranking titles in a single season.

The world number one beat Kyren Wilson 4-3 in the decider, with the final played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus.

Englishman Trump added to wins at the German Masters, Northern Ireland Open, World Open, International Championship, and Players Championship.

Ronnie O’Sullivan, Stephen Hendry, Ding Junhui and Mark Selby had all previously won five ranking titles in a season.