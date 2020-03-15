CORONAVIRUS

What would have been a busy day of football in the Premier League and here at home has

All elite level matches in the UK and Ireland have been postponed until the start of April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

BOXING

There’s three Irish fighters in action at the European leg of the Olympic boxing qualifiers in London today.

George Bates takes on Leon Dominguez of Spain in the 63kg catagory.

Emmett Brennan faces Bosnian Radenko Tomic in the light heavyweight division.

And Kiril Afanasev is up against Begadze Nikoloz of Georgia in the super heavyweight catagory.

RACING

There’s racing behind closed doors at Limerick this afternoon.

The first of eight races goes to post at 20-to-2.

Strict Horse Racing Ireland restrictions will be in place regarding connections.

Only one owner, one groom and one trainer will be allowed per horse entered.

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend will hope to round off a great week with victory in the feature race of the day – the Mares Novice Steeplechase.

The Cork jockey will be on board the 7-year-old for Mullins and she’s expected to go off the favourite.