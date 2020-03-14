CORONAVIRUS

FIFA has asked that all international matches scheduled for March and April be postponed.

Slovakia had already requested that their Euro 2020 playoff with the Republic of Ireland be postponed with travel restrictions imposed because of COVID-19.

Bosnia-Herzegovina had also made a request for their playoff semi final with Northern Ireland be called off.

UEFA will decide the fates of the playoffs and Euro 2020 at a special video-conference on Tuesday.

But world football’s governing body wants all international games held back until they “can take place in a safe and secure environment” for both players and supporters.

COVID-19 has decimated the weekend’s sporting calendar.

All of this evening’s Allianz League matches are off.

After positive tests for Mikel Arteta, Callum Hudson-Odoi and three Leicester players, Premier League officials finally decided yesterday to put games on ice until April 4th at the earliest.

The Six Nations meeting of Wales and Scotland was among the last games to be called off.

The Munster Squash committee have decided to postpone all league activity with immediate effect.

A decision on rescheduled fixtures will be issued on March 30th.

The Inter-Provincial competitions have also been postponed.

RACING

Action goes ahead at Navan this afternoon, but no patrons will be present.

A seven-race card is due to get underway at quarter-to-2.

As announced by Horse Racing Ireland on Thursday, there will be severe restrictions regarding connections.

Only one owner, one groom and one trainer will be allowed per horse entered.

BOXING

The European leg of the Olympic boxing qualifiers get underway in London today.

No Irish boxers are between the ropes but there are several preliminary round bouts.

Among those in action today is Delfine Persoon who lost the WBC lightweight title to Katie Taylor last summer.

Persoon is a potential opponent in the lightweight final for Ireland’s Kellie Harrington.