SOCCER

A conference call between the Premier League and its clubs this morning is to decide whether or not the weekend’s games will be postponed.

Arsenal’s game with Brighton tomorrow has already been cancelled after Gunners manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi has also tested positive for COVID-19, with their full squad and staff now in self-isolation.

The 19-year-old started to show symptoms on Monday, and hasn’t been at the training ground since.

Manchester United took a huge step towards qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Europa League with a 5-nil victory away at LASK last night.

The game in Austria was played behing closed doors due to fears over coronavirus and UEFA will hold a meeting next week to discuss the possibility of postponing the rest of the competition.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the situation is like no other he's experienced before

Elsewhere, Wolves came from behind to draw 1-1 away to ten-man Olympiakos.

While Rangers lost 3-1 at home to Bayer Leverkusen.

Quite when those second legs are played may be determined by a meeting of UEFA’s stakeholders next Tuesday.

RACING

Despite the global pandemic, action will continue – with crowds present – at Cheltenham today.

It looks like there’ll be a four-way tussle for the Gold Cup, with Al Boum Photo, Delta Work, Santini and Clan des Obeaux all strongly fancied.

The Triumph Hurdle gets the day’s action underway at 1.30.

Action goes ahead at Dundalk this evening, but with severe restrictions in place.

GOLF

The Players Championship golf has been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

The event in Sawgrass started yesterday as normal with organisers planning to play the last three rounds without spectators.

But with a number of high-profile sports suspending all activity in the United States, the PGA Tour has now decided to follow the trend and call off the self titled “fifth major”, as well as the next three weeks of events.