SOCCER

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes their 2-nil win over Manchester City yesterday shows they’re moving in the right direction.

The victory over their local rivals took them to within three points of fourth placed Chelsea.

United are just three points adrift of Chelsea who thrashed Everton 4-nil at Stamford Bridge yesterday to stay in the Champions League qualifying places.

Tonight at 8 o’clock Leicester City welcome relegation-threatened Aston Villa to the King Power Stadium.

=====

CORONAVIRUS

Ireland’s Six Nations clash with France this Saturday in Paris is in major doubt, with a final decision possible today.

The French government have issued a ban on gatherings of over 1,000 people in reaction to the further spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile the ATP and WTA tennis events at Indian Wells in California have been postponed as a result of the virus.

A public health emergency was declared for the Coachella Valley following a confirmed case of COVID-19 locally.

=====

GOLF

English golfer Tyrrell Hatton clinched his maiden PGA Tour title with a one-shot victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Australia’s Marc Leishman was runner-up after world number one Rory McIlroy slipped to a tie for 5th following a four over par round of 76 yesterday.

Up next is the PLAYERS Championship – with two-time champion at TPC Sawgrass Tiger Woods missing out with a back injury.

=====

GAELIC GAMES

Three second-half goals in Salthill saw Galway progress to the quarter-finals of the Allianz National Hurling Leagues yesterday.

A brace from Conor Whelan and one from Cathal Mannion helped Shane O’Neill’s side to a 3-21 to 3-13 win over Tipperary.

A Killian Doyle-inspired Westmeath relegated Carlow to Division Two with a 1-17 to 2-8 win in Mullingar.