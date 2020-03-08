GOLF

England’s Tyrrell Hatton is hoping for his first win on the PGA tour.

He will take a two shot lead into the final day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

Hatton is 6-under-par – with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and 2017 winner Marc Leishman currently tied in second place at 4-under-par.

SOCCER

There’s a massive game in the Premier League this afternoon as United and City meet for the second Manchester derby of the season.

United won 2-1 when the pair met last in the league back in December.

City’s Kevin de Bruyne is in contention for a return against their neighbours.

The Belgium international is back in training after missing the club’s last two matches with a shoulder problem.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at half-past-4.

Before that Chelsea host Everton at 2-o’clock.

Going into the game, the Pensioners are 4th while the Toffees start the day from 12th.

Rangers will look to cut Celtic’s lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 13 points this afternoon.

They’re away to Ross County from 12-o’clock.

GAELIC GAMES

Galway welcome Tipperary to Pearse Stadium this afternoon in Group A of Division One of the Allianz National Hurling League.

Liam Sheedy has made five changes to his side that beat Waterford last weekend which include a debut for Paul Maher while Ger Browne makes his first start of the campaign also.

Joe Canning is not set to play for the Tribesmen as the 2017 hurler of the year continues to recover from injury.

Throw in is at 2-o’clock.

At the same time, Westmeath and Carlow meet at TEG Cusack Park in a Division One relegation play-off.

Allianz Hurling League Div 1A

Limerick 1-21 1-17 Waterford

Allianz Hurling League Div 1A

P W D L For AG Diff Pts

1. Limerick 5 5 0 0 5-107 3-88 25 10

2. Waterford 5 3 0 2 7-92 5-93 5 6

3. Tipperary 4 2 0 2 4-94 6-70 18 4

4. Galway 4 2 0 2 3-72 2-62 13 4

5. Cork 5 2 0 3 11-90 5-110 -2 4

6. Westmeath 5 0 0 5 2-73 11-105 -59 0

Allianz Football League Div 2

Fermanagh 0-10 3-14 Armagh

Allianz Football League Div 2

P W D L For AG Diff Pts

1. Armagh 5 3 1 1 7-73 4-56 26 7

2. Roscommon 5 3 1 1 6-61 2-56 17 7

3. Cavan 5 3 0 2 7-61 6-62 2 6

4. Westmeath 5 2 1 2 6-56 5-67 -8 5

5. Laois 5 2 1 2 4-58 6-60 -8 5

6. Clare 5 2 0 3 3-51 4-54 -6 4

7. Kildare 5 2 0 3 2-60 2-62 -2 4

8. Fermanagh 5 1 0 4 1-56 7-59 -21 2

RUGBY

Six Nations leaders France will look to continue their impressive form this afternoon when they take on Scotland.

The French will be looking to keep their 100 per cent record in this campaign intact while the Scots have one win from three games so far.

Action at Murrayfield gets underway at a quarter-past-2.

RACING

There’s a seven race card at Naas this afternoon where the first goes to post at 10-past-2.

The Willie Mullins trained Royal Rendezvous is expected to go off the favourite in the feature race of the day – the Novice Steeplechase at 20-to-3.