SOCCER

Dundalk got their SSE Airtricity Premier Division title defence back on track last night.

A Pat Hoban brace helped Vinny Perth’s side to a 4-nil win at Finn Harps.

Second half goals from Andre Wright and Danny Mandroiu gave Bohemians a 2-nil win at home to Shelbourne.

Shane Griffin struck with almost the final kick of the game to give Waterford a 2-1 win over Derry.

While St. Pat’s beat Cork by a Billy King goal to nil.

Tonight, leaders Shamrock Rovers make the trip to the Showgrounds to face Sligo.

====

Liverpool will look to end their poor run of form and move a step closer to clinching the Premier League title this lunchtime.

Jurgen Klopp’s side welcome Bournemouth to Anfield.

Liverpool have won each of the sides’ last five meetings on an aggregate score of 17-nil.

At 3, Enda Stevens is expected to make his return to the Sheffield United side for their meeting with Norwich.

Struggling West Ham go to Arsenal

Crystal Palace entertain Watford.

Southampton play host to Newcastle

And Wolves face Brighton.

And at 5.30, Tottenham will hope to put their Cup exit behind them when they travel to Burnley.

RUGBY

The Six Nations continues without Ireland’s involvement this afternoon.

Wales will look to end England’s championship ambitions when the sides meet at Twickenham.

Kick off is at quarter to 5.

GAELIC GAMES

Limerick will look to protect their 100 per cent record in Division 1-A of the Allianz Hurling League this evening.

John Kiely’s side face Waterford in their re-arranged game at the L-I-T Gaelic Grounds where throw-in is at 5.30.

There’s also a rescheduled game in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League.

It’s an all-Ulster affair with Armaght making the trip to Brewster Park to play Armagh.

====

Dublin were crowned Eirgrid Leinster Under-20 football champions last night courtesy of an 18-points to 8 win over Laois.

This afternoon sees Galway face Roscommon in the Connacht decider from 2.

And at 3, Donegal take on Tyrone in the Ulster final.

===

Clare have a winning start to protect in Division 1 of the Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League this afternoon.

They face Waterford in Cratloe where there’s a 2pm start.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Gowran Park this afternoon where the first is off at 12.15.