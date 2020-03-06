SOCCER

Diane Caldwell’s goal just before half time preserved the Republic of Ireland’s unbeaten record in their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign.

The Girls in Green beat Greece 1-0 at Tallaght Stadium.

Ireland remain second in Group I, but just two points adrift of leaders Germany.

Vera Pauw’s side will be away to Montenegro on Wednesday.

Caldwell was delighted to score the winner on her 75th international appearance https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/75.mp3

An Odion Ighalo brace helped Manchester United progress to the FA Cup sixth round last night.

The Premier League side were 3-nil winners away to Derby County.

United will travel to Norwich City in the quarter finals.

After defeat to Shamrock Rovers last week, Dundalk will look to get their SSE Airtricity Premier Division campaign back on track later.

Vinny Perth’s side make the trip to Ballybofey to face Finn Harps.

Kick off is at 8.

Also at 8pm, Bohemians play host to Dublin rivals Shelbourne at Dalymount Park,

At 7.45, St. Patrick’s Athletic entertain Cork City at Richmond Park.

And Waterford welcome Derry City to the RSC.

Elsewhere, Cabinteely can protect their 100 per cent start to the First Division with victory at home to Shamrock Rovers Two.

UCD go to Drogheda,

And Wexford play Galway.

CORONAVIRUS

Ireland’s Six Nations match against France in Paris tomorrow week is still set to proceed despite the coronavirus outbreak.

There is the prospect that Premier League games in England could eventually be played behind closed doors.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy made a fine start on day one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

The world number 1 lies in second place at Bay Hill, 1 shot behind leader Matt Every, following a round of 66.

Graeme McDowell is 4 under par and Padraig Harrington is 2 over.

McIlroy will begin his second round at quarter-to-6 this evening, Irish time.

World number one McIlroy says the key to success in the Florida event is straightforward https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Rory.mp3

RACING

There’s an eight-race card on the all-weather track at Dundalk this evening.

The first goes to post at 5.15.