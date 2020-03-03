GAELIC GAMES

Three-in-a-row winning Corofin have seen seven of their players make the AIB GAA Club Team of the Year.

Defender Liam Silke and forward Martin Farragher have been honoured for the third successive year, with six clubs recognised in all.

Beaten finalists Kilcoo of Down have four players picked, with two from Ballyboden St Enda’s in Robbie McDaid and Colm Basquel.

The awards will be presented at a banquet in Croke Park this Friday night with Kilcoo’s Darryl Branagan and the Corofin pair of Ronan Steede and Liam Silke the nominees for Footballer of the Year.

SOCCER

Arsenal avoided a potential banana skin in the FA Cup fifth round last night.

Mikel Arteta’s side were 2-nil winners away to Portsmouth to secure a place in the quarter finals.

Greek defender Sokratis opened the scoring for the Premier League side, and he was glad that set his side up for victory https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/arsenal-7.mp3

Gunners midfielder Lucas Torreira was stretchered off after just 15 minutes and left Fratton Park on crutches, but said after the game he felt “fine”.

++

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says their first Premier League defeat of the season away to Watford won’t influence his team selection for tonight’s FA Cup trip to Chelsea.

Newcastle face a tricky test away to Championship leaders West Brom.

And Reading entertain Champions League hopefuls Sheffield United.

++

Middlesbrough’s winless run was extended to 12 games as they missed their chance to move out of the Championship’s relegation zone last night.

They were held to a 2-all draw at home to Nottingham Forest.

Lewis Grabban’s late equaliser secured a point for the Midlands club who remain fourth in the table.

++

The Republic of Ireland will discover their UEFA Nations League opponents in Amsterdam later on today.

Russia, Austria, Wales and the Czech Republic are League B’s top seeds and all potential opponents for what will – by then – be Stephen Kenny’s side.

Scotland are among the sides lurking in Pot 3.

Republic of Ireland star Áine O’Gorman has said it felt right to come out of international retirement.

The 30-year-old has returned to Vera Pauw’s squad ahead of the Women’s EURO 2021 Qualifiers against Greece on Thursday and Montenegro next week.

And the Peamount United player says it feels good to be back https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/OGorman.mp3

=====

RUGBY

Munster hope to have a fit and healthy Joey Carbery back for pre-season training.

The province last night confirmed that his season is over after he underwent a second surgery on the ankle originally injured in August.

Carbery had already been sidelined by a wrist tendon injury sustained in his first Munster start of the season which only came at the end of December.

=====

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Navan this afternoon.

It’s the card that fell victim to Storm Jorge on Saturday.

The first race is due off at 1.40.