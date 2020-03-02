SOCCER

Two former winners of the FA Cup face each other in the first of the fifth round ties this evening.

Arsenal, who have lifted the trophy a record 13 times, travel to two-time winners Portsmouth.

The fixtures are all being played during the week for the first time to accommodate the Premier League’s winter break.

Manchester City have lifted the League Cup for the third successive season, after they beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley yesterday.

Their domestic cup success was followed by a Premier League triumph in the previous campaign, but this time round City trail leaders Liverpool by 22 points.

Guardiola explains why this season isn’t a success, even with one trophy already secured https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pepclip.mp3

Wolves leapfrogged Spurs into sixth in the Premier League standings yesterday with a 3-2 win in north London.

Manchester United remain fifth after a Bruno Fernandes equaliser earned them a 1-all draw away to Everton.

=====

GAELIC GAMES

Meath were yesterday relegated to Division Two of the Allianz National football league with two games left to play.

A Shane Walsh-inspired Galway earned a 1-14 to 1-12 win in Navan, while Mayo are in trouble after a one-point home defeat to Kerry.

An impressive Donegal earned a 2-12 to 0-8 win over Monaghan in Ballyshannon.

Limerick made it four wins from four in Division One Group A of the hurling with a 9-point win over Westmeath to progress to the knockout stages.

Tipperary earned a 0-24 to 2-16 win over Waterford in an ill-tempered affair, and Galway beat Cork by five points in Salthill.

In Group B of the top tier Clare confirmed top spot with a win over Dublin in Ennis, Kilkenny beat Laois, and Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford thrashed Carlow.

=====

GOLF

Tommy Fleetwood has missed the chance to win his first PGA Tour event, despite going into the final round of The Honda Classic in the lead at Palm Beach.

South Korea’s Sungjae Im took advantage to win the tournament on 6-under.

Open champion Shane Lowry finished in a tie for 21st on one-over-par after a 70 yesterday.

MOTORSPORT

Defending champion Derek Mackarel, navigated by fellow Monaghan man Conor Boylan, was the clear winner of the Cavan round of the National Navigation Trial Championship at Bailieboro, completing the 80 mile route seven marks clear of their nearest challengers, Martin Tynan and Fintan Clerkin.

Semi-expert class winners Shane Dalton and Seamus McTigue finished third overall, a single mark behind the runners-up, with Aaron and Ben McIntyre taking sixth place, winning the novice class.

The Keltec Engineering Limerick Forest Rally, round two of the Valvoline National Forestry Rally Championship, had to be postponed yesterday after heavy overnight snow in the area where the event was due to take place near Abbeyfeale. The organisers, Limerick MC, hope to find an alternative date next month for the rally.