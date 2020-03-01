SOCCER

There’s two games in the Premier League this afternoon.

Everton welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park as the Toffees look to bounce back from their 3-2 loss to Arsenal last weekend.

United meanwhile are unbeaten in all competitions in their last seven games.

Speaking ahead of the game, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised the impact Bruno Fernandes has made on his team.

The Portuguese midfielder has scored twice since arriving to the club in January.

Solskjaer has been impressed with him https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/amsport-6.mp3

Kick-off on Merseyside is at 2-o’clock.

At the same time, Tottenham entertain Wolves at the new White Hart Lane.

Going into the game, Spurs are 6th and just one point away from the final Champions League place while Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are just a point and two places in the table behind them.

***

Aston Villa and current champions Manchester City meet in the Carabao Cup Final this afternoon.

Aston Villa are aiming to win the competition for a sixth time while City will be hoping to lift the title for a third consecutive year.

David Sullivan, Aston Villa fan https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/villa.mp3

Kick-off at Wembley Stadium is at half-past-4.

***

Celtic take on St. Johnstone in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup at 3-o’clock.

Rangers were knocked out of the competition yesterday after losing 1-nil to Hearts.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo and Kerry meet in a repeat of last year’s final in Division One of the Allianz National Football League in MacHale Park from 1-o’clock this afternoon.

The game was scheduled to take place yesterday but it was re-fixed due to poor weather conditions.

James Horan’s side will be hoping to put their 9 point loss to Mayo last weekend behind them while the Kingdom will be looking for their third win in this campaign.

Elsewhere, Donegal host Monaghan at 2-o’clock while at the same time table toppers Galway are away to winless Meath.

***

Galway’s hurlers are also in action today as they take on Cork in Group A, Division One of the National Hurling League at 2-o’clock.

At the same time, champions Limerick welcome Westmeath to the LIT Gaelic Grounds and there’s an all Munster clash between Tipperary and Waterford at Semple Stadium.

In Group B of Division One meanwhile league leaders Clare host Dublin as they go for their 4th win in 5 games.

Eddie Brennan faces his old manager Brian Cody as he takes his Laois side to UPMC Nowlan Park to face Kilkenny and Wexford entertain Carlow with all of those games throwing-in at 2-o’clock as well.

RACING

A seven race card takes place at Leopardstown this afternoon with the first going to post at 2-o’clock.

The Henry De Bromhad trained Poker Party, with Rachael Blackmore on board, is expected to go off the favourite in the feature race of the day the Handicap Steeplechase at 20-to-5.