SOCCER

Jack Byrne made an emphatic case for his inclusion in the Republic of Ireland squad for next month’s Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia.

His 25-yard goal seven-minutes from time saw Shamrock Rovers beat Dundalk 3-2 in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Mick McCarthy had been in attendance but reportedly left before Byrne’s winner.

Elsewhere, Cork City finally picked up a first win of the season with a 1-nil defeat of Finn Harps.

Bohemians suffered a second defeat of the season, going down 2-nil at Derry City.

Jaze Kabia scored the winner for Shelbourne who were 1-nil winners at home to ten-man St. Pat’s.

Tonight’s meeting of Sligo and Waterford has been postponed due to Storm Jorge.

=

Shamrock Rovers Two play their first home game in the First Division tonight with Galway visiting Tallaght.

=====

Norwich gave themselves a Premier League lifeline last night with a 1-nil win at home to Leicester.

Liverpool could end the day just three-wins away from the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s runaway leaders travel to struggling Watford in the 5.30 start.

Brighton and Crystal Palace renew their unique rivalry in the lunchtime kick-off.

At 3, Chelsea are away to Bournemouth,

Newcastle entertain Burnley.

And Southampton go to West Ham.

GAELIC GAMES

Larry McCarthy is the new President-elect of the GAA.

The former New York chairman beat Armagh’s Jarlath Burns on the fourth count at Congress by 142 votes to 132.

====

The Mayo county board say a decision will be made this morning on whether tonight’s Allianz Football League clash with Kerry in Castlebar can go ahead.

Storm Jorge is likely to wreak havoc with domestic sport this weekend.

Should the game go-ahead it will throw in at 7.15.

Elsewhere, Dublin make the trip to Healy Park to face Tyrone.

Laois can go top of Division Two with a victory over Kildare in Portlaoise this evening.

There’s a trio of games in Division Four, with London facing Wicklow from 1.

Wexford take on Sligo at 2

And at 7 Waterford face Carlow.

RUGBY

Dave Kearney scored a hat-trick of tries last night to continue Leinster’s unbeaten season.

Leo Cullen’s side crossed the whitewash on nine separate occasions in a 55-points to 19 win over Glasgow at the RDS.

==

Chris Farrell’s been released from international duty to start in the centre for Munster this evening.

Johan van Graan’s side welcome the Scarlets to Thomond Park where there’s a five o’clock start.