SOCCER

Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers will all be in today’s draw for the last-16 of the Europa League.

But both Arsenal and Celtic will be watching on thinking what might have been.

Arsenal lost 2-1 on the night to Olympiakos and went out on away goals having conceded a minute from the end of extra-time at the Emirates Stadium.

Some comical defending from Celtic saw them lose 3-1 to Copenhagen on the night, and 4-2 on aggregate.

There were no such worries for Manchester United who hammered ten-man Bruges 5-nil at Old Trafford and 6-1 on aggregate.

Matt Doherty scored for Wolves, who lost 3-2 away to Espanyol, but they went through 6-3 over the two legs.

Loan signing Odion Higalo scored his first goal for Manchester United, much to the delight of his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Solskjaer.mp3

The two best sides in the country renew acquaintances this evening.

Champions Dundalk make their first trip of the season to Tallaght Stadium to face last season’s cup-winners Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Elsewhere tonight, Bohemians seek a third win in a row when they travel to Derry City.

There’s a Dublin derby at Tolka Park with Shelbourne entertaining St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Cork City seek a first point of the campaign when they welcome Finn Harps to Turner’s Cross.

In the First Division, Cabinteely go to Athlone

Bray host Wexford,

Drogheda take on Longford

And UCD play Cobh Ramblers.

All matches kick off at 7.45.

Leicester City are looking for a first Premier League win in more than a month tonight.

Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes are away to bottom side Norwich City, with kick off at 8.

GOLF

Shane Lowry carded a 1 under par round of 69 on day one of the Honda Classic on the US PGA Tour in Florida.

The lead is shared on 4 under by Tom Lewis and Harris English.

Past winner Padraig Harrington is 2 over.

RUGBY

Leinster entertain Glasgow in the Pro 14 at the RDS this evening.

Kick off is at 7.35.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card on the all-weather track at Dundalk, with the first off at 5.