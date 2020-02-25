The IRFU have said that all games involving Ireland and Italy are going ahead as planned.

Italy are due in Dublin on Saturday week for a men’s Six Nations match, but there have been doubts due to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

Yesterday, the Pro 14 match between Ulster and Benetton scheduled to be held in Italy this weekend was postponed.

The IRFU say the games will go ahead as planned at this point.

Liverpool are 4 wins away from securing a first league title in 30 years.

A Sadio Mane goal gave the Reds a 3-2 win over West Ham United in the Premier League at Anfield last night.

Jurgen Klopp brings his team to Watford next Saturday and the manager is remaining grounded

Chelsea welcome Bayern Munich to Stamford Bridge for a Champions League last 16 first leg tie tonight.

It’s an 8pm start, with Napoli to host Barcelona in this evening’s game.

In the League of Ireland Premier Division last night, champions Dundalk beat Cork City 3-0, with Shamrock Rovers 2-0 winners away to Waterford.

In the SKY Bet Championship tonight, leaders West Bromwich Albion host Preston.

Cardiff City play Nottingham Forest,

It’s Luton Town versus Brentford,

Huddersfield Town up against Bristol City,

And QPR to take on Derby County.

And Mayo GAA have ceased contact with millionaire benefactor Tim O’Leary over comments he made on social media last weekend.

O’Leary, who’d been in dispute with the board over the winter regarding how his fundraising was allocated, tweeted that senior manager James Horan should go after the League defeat to Monaghan.