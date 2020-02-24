RUGBY

Ireland’s hopes of regaining the Triple Crown and Grand Slam came to an end yesterday.

Andy Farrell’s side were beaten 24-points-to-12 by England in their Guinness Six Nations clash at Twickenham.

Irish head coach Andy Farrell though says they cannot ponder too much on the result as they prepare to face Italy and France next https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/AF7.mp3

=====

SOCCER

Liverpool can restore their 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with a win over West Ham tonight.

The teams meet at Anfield with the visitors looking for a victory to take them out of the relegation zone.

Manchester United are fifth this morning, after a 3-nil win over struggling Watford at Old Trafford yesterday.

Wolves beat bottom side Norwich by the same scoreline, and Arsenal overcame Everton 3-2 in an entertaining encounter in north London.

=====

GOLF

Patrick Reed claimed victory in the WGC-Mexico Championship last night on the PGA Tour.

The 2018 Masters champion hit a final round 67 in Mexico City to finish on 18-under and beat fellow American Bryson DeChambeau by a stroke.

World number one Rory McIlroy settled for fifth after hitting a 68 on day four to leave him four shots behind Reed.

=====

GAELIC GAMES

Tyrone star Cathal McShane could be set for as long as five months on the sidelines after dislocating his ankle in yesterday’s defeat to Galway.

The 2019 All Star was stretchered off at Tuam Stadium in the heavy 19-point defeat for Mickey Harte’s side.

The 24-year-old turned down an offer to play in Australia’s A-F-L recently and committed to Tyrone for 2020.

That win moved Galway top of Division One of the Allianz Football league table, while there were also home wins yesterday for Monaghan over Mayo and Kerry over Meath.

Limerick’s perfect start to the year continues as they beat Cork 29 points to 2-21 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Division One Group A of the Allianz National Hurling League.

Waterford beat Galway 17 points to 16 where Joe Canning did not play as he continues to recover from injury.

Tipperary easily saw off Westmeath 3-27 to 16 points at Semple Stadium.

And in Division One Group B Kilkenny and Clare played out a 1-19 to 3-13 draw.

MOTORSPORT

Defending National Rally champions Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes scored their first win of the year when they brought their Hyundai i20 R5 to a 28 second victory in Abbeyleix over the similar car of Desi Henry and John Rowan.

They set the pace on the opening stage in the Birr and District MC event, and were never headed all day, with their Northern Ireland rivals equally secure in runner-up position all the way. British visitors Ollie Mellors and Max Freeman were third for Proton, a minute clear of veteran Eugene Donnelly.

Young Rally Driver of the Year Josh McErlean held fourth position after three of the six stages, but suffered a puncture on the next test and had a problem while changing the wheel, losing too much time to continue.

Fergil Gregory took his fourth win of the season in a close finish to the Leinster Lincoln and Nolan Cup Sporting Trial at Glendalough, just ahead of the Meeke father and son pairing, with David a single mark ahead of Richard, and the top four finishers covered by two marks on a high scoring day.