SOCCER

Graham Burke scored five times as Shamrock Rovers thrashed 10-man Cork City 6-nil in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last night.

Recent signing Adam Liddle score an injury time equaliser for Derry in a 1-1 draw with Finn Harps.

Champions Dundalk were 2-1 winners away to Shelbourne.

Bohemians picked up a first win of the season with a 2-nil victory at Bray.

While ten-man St. Pat’s were 2-nil winners away to Sligo.

==

In the First Division, Cabinteely were 4-2 winners at home to Bray.

While Wexford and UCD drew 1-1.

Tonight, Drogheda make the trip to Cobh Ramblers.

While Shamrock Rovers Two begin their poorly-received year in the second tier away to Longford.

====

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho insists there’ll be nothing special about his Premier League return to Chelsea this lunchtime.

Several teams can ease their relegation worries from 3, with Aston Villa away to Southampton.

Bournemouth make the trip to Burnley

Brighton travel to Sheffield United

And Crystal Palace play host to Newcastle.

And at 5.30 it’s third plays second as Leicester welcome Manchester City to the King Power.

RUGBY

Ireland’s under-20’s got Ireland’s Six Nations weekend off to a superb start last night.

Noel McNamara’s side remain on course for the grand slam after running in six tries in a 39-21 bonus-point win over England at Franklin’s Gardens.

====

France head to Cardiff in the Six Nations this afternoon, looking to come away from the Principality with a win for the first time in a decade.

After defeat to Ireland a fortnight ago, another Welsh loss today would all-but end their Championship hopes.

Kick-off is at quarter-to-5.

Before that it already looks as if the meeting of Italy and Scotland in Rome will be a playoff for the wooden spoon, and that starts at 2.15.

====

Leinster won for the 20th consecutive game last night with a 21-13 victory away to Ospreys in the Pro 14.

Munster picked up a bonus point from their 28-nil win at Zebre.

But Connacht fell to a 41-14 defeat to Conference B leaders Edinbugh.

Tonight, Ulster welcome the Cheetahs to Kingspan Stadium.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin will look to return to winning ways in Division One of the Allianz Football League tonight when Donegal visit Croke Park.

That’s the second half of a double-header at HQ with Dublin’s hurlers facing Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford from 5.

Cavan’s can go top of Division Two with victory this evening over Fermanagh at Brewster Park.

Cork will look to strengthen their grip on top spot in Division Three with a win over Tipperary in Thurles.

Second placed Longford are in Newry to face Down.

And Sligo can re-assert their promotion ambitions in Division 4 when they face Waterford.

Back to the hurling, and the bottom two in Group B of Division 1 meet in Portlaoise tonight with Laois entertaining Carlow.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Fairyhouse this afternoon with the first off at quarter-to-2.