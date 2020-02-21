GOLF

Rory McIlroy leads after round one of the WGC Mexico Championship.

The County Down star carded a 6 under par round of 65 and is 2 shots clear of Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas.

World number one McIlroy enjoys the conditions in Mexico City https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/amrory.mp3

SOCCER

Manchester United came from behind to draw 1-1 at Bruges in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie in Belgium last night.

A late Alexandre Lacazette goal gave Arsenal a 1-nil win away to Olympiakos.

A Ruben Neves wondergoal helped Wolves thrash a second-string Espanyol 4-nil.

Fraser Forster saved a penalty as Celtic came away from Copenhagen with a 1-1 draw.

And Rangers came from 2-nil down to beat Braga 3-2 at Ibrox.

=====

Shamrock Rovers welcome Cork City to Tallaght Stadium tonight.

That’s part of a full programme of games in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, but that’s the only one that kicks off at 8.

At 7.45, champions Dundalk travel to Shelbourne,

Derry host northwest rivals Finn Harps at the Ryan McBride Brandywell,

Sligo entertain St. Pat’s

And Bohemians are away to Waterford.

===

The First Division season gets underway tonight, with Cabinteely facing Bray.

Galway take on Athlone, and Wexford play UCD.

RUGBY

Niall Scannell captains Munster for the first time in tonight’s Pro 14 game away to Zebre.

James Lowe’s restored to the Leinster back-three for their trip to Ospreys,

And Connacht are at Murrayfield to face Edinburgh.

All matches start at 7.35.

===

Ireland’s under-20’s will hope to continue their Grand Slam push this evening.

Noel McNamara’s side are at Franklin’s Gardens to face an England side just a point behind them in the table.

Kick-off in that one is at 7.45.

GAELIC GAMES

Laois face Kildare in the Leinster under-20 semi finals this evening.

In the Ulster quarter-finals, Antrim take on Derry.

RACING

The all-weather track at Dundalk hosts an eight-race meeting this evening with the first off at 5-to-5.