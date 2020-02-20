Soccer

Manchester City have closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to 22 points.

Kevin De Bruyne (pr: Broy-neh) scored one and set Rodri up for another in a 2-nil win at home to West Ham.

City manager Pep Guardiola says he’s staying at the club, who are fighting a two year UEFA ban from European competition to kick in from next season due to financial fair play irregularities.

Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 to RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at White Hart Lane last night.

Timo Werner scored the game’s only goal from the penalty spot.

Elsewhere, Atalanta have one foot in the quarter finals.

The Serie A side were 4-1 winners over Valencia at the San Siro.

===

Five British sides are in Europa League knockout action this evening.

Celtic are away to Copenhagen for the first leg of their last-32 tie at five-to-six.

At the same time, Manchester United kick off against Bruges in Belgium,

From 8pm, Arsenal are away to Olympiakos,

Rangers play host to Braga,

And Wolves face Espanyol.

GAA

An injury time point from Barry Coleman earned Limerick a place in the semi-finals of the Eirgrid Munster under-20 football championship last night.

Jerry O’Sullivan’s side were 7-points to 6 winners over Tipperary in Rathkeale.

Limerick’s reward is a last four meeting with Kerry next Wednesday.

Clare and Waterford will play their re-arranged quarter final tonight in Miltown-Malbay with Cork awaiting the winners in the semi-finals.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy will look to get over his Genesis Open disappointment this week.

The world number 1 plays alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Gary Woodland in today’s opening round of the WGC Mexico Championship.

Open champion Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell are also in the field.

RACING

And there’s a seven-race card at Thurles this afternoon with the first off at five-to-2.