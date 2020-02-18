Soccer
Manchester United ended a run of three Premier League games without a win last night.
Headed goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire gave them a 2-nil win away to Chelsea.
The hosts twice had goals ruled out by V-A-R.
The win moves United to within three-points of the top-four.
Despite the win, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still feels improvement is needed.
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard felt V-A-R didn’t get the calls right.
GAA
It took penalties to decide last night’s Eirgrid Leinster Under-20 football quarter final.
It finished Laois 13 points Westmeath 1-10 after extra-time in Portlaoise.
But the home side prevailed 4-3 on spot kicks at O’Moore Park to set up a semi-final date with Kildare next week.
Rugby
Ireland continue their preparations today for their Six Nations meeting with England.
Head coach Andy Farrell opted with stability, and left his 36-man squad unchanged from the win over Wales.
It means uncapped pair Will Connors and Tom O’Toole are retained.
Farrell’s due to name his starting-15 tomorrow.
Racing
Racing at home this afternoon is in the rescheduled card at Punchestown.
The going is Soft to heavy and they are off at 1:45.
Cross Channel
Musselburgh is soft, 2 O Clock.
Southwell is Standard off at 5:30.
Racing in Bangor on Dee and Taunton have both fallen victim to waterlogged tracks.