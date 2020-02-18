Soccer

Manchester United ended a run of three Premier League games without a win last night.

Headed goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire gave them a 2-nil win away to Chelsea.

The hosts twice had goals ruled out by V-A-R.

The win moves United to within three-points of the top-four.

Despite the win, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still feels improvement is needed.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard felt V-A-R didn’t get the calls right.

GAA

It took penalties to decide last night’s Eirgrid Leinster Under-20 football quarter final.

It finished Laois 13 points Westmeath 1-10 after extra-time in Portlaoise.

But the home side prevailed 4-3 on spot kicks at O’Moore Park to set up a semi-final date with Kildare next week.

Rugby

Ireland continue their preparations today for their Six Nations meeting with England.

Head coach Andy Farrell opted with stability, and left his 36-man squad unchanged from the win over Wales.

It means uncapped pair Will Connors and Tom O’Toole are retained.

Farrell’s due to name his starting-15 tomorrow.

Racing

Racing at home this afternoon is in the rescheduled card at Punchestown.

The going is Soft to heavy and they are off at 1:45.

Cross Channel

Musselburgh is soft, 2 O Clock.

Southwell is Standard off at 5:30.

Racing in Bangor on Dee and Taunton have both fallen victim to waterlogged tracks.

