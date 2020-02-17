GOLF

A 2-over-par final round of 73 saw Rory McIlroy finish up on 8-under, in a tie for 5th, at the Genesis Invitational overnight.

The new world number one held a share of the lead going into the final round of the competition that was eventually won by Australian Adam Scott on 11-under.

15-time major champion Tiger Woods finished up last at Riviera Country Club on 11 over and 22 strokes off the lead.

SOCCER

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says they have a “big fight” to get into the Champions League places.

Spurs are up to fifth in the Premier League thanks to their 3-2 win at Aston Villa yesterday afternoon.

That could be good enough to qualify with Manchester City’s punishment for breaching UEFA’s financial fair play rules.

But Mourinho says his side aren’t the only ones with continental ambitions https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mourinho-12.mp3

Arsenal beat Newcastle 4-nil yesterday afternoon meanwhile to go back into the top half of the table.

The result marks the Gunners second league win under new manager Mikel Arteta.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy will be sweating this morning over the fitness of Magpies defender Ciaran Clark who went off injured in the second half of the game.

He left the ground on crutches and manager Steve Bruce said at full-time that it seemed serious and didn’t look good but they’ll know more in the next 24 to 48 hours.

***

There’s a massive game in the league tonight as Chelsea welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge.

United were 4-nil winners the last time these two met in the opening weekend of the season.

They’ve enjoyed different fortunes since then though with Frank Lampard’s side 4th in the table while tonight’s opponents are 9th.

Kick-off in London is at 8-o’clock.

***

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg has passed away at the age of 87.

Gregg was often referred to as the “Hero of Munich” after helping pull survivors from the wreckage of the 1958 air disaster, in which 23 people died.

He also won 25 international caps and helped Northern Ireland reach the quarter-finals of the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, where he was named goalkeeper of the tournament.

GAELIC GAMES

Cork sit third in Group A of Division One of the Allianz National Hurling League this morning.

They were 3-12 to 1-14 winners over Westmeath, who have yet to register a victory, yesterday afternoon.

Clare are top of Group B meanwhile after their 17 points to 9 win over Eddie Brennan’s Laois at Cusack Park.

And Kilkenny sit one place above Wexford on goal difference, that’s despite Davy Fitzgerald’s side beating the Cats by two points yesterday in Wexford Park where it finished up 1-16 to 1-14.

Mayo have two wins from three games in Divison one of the LIDL Ladies National Football League.

They beat Waterford 6 points to 2 in terible conditions in Swinford yesterday and they sit third in the table, just behind Galway on goal difference.

Tipperary meanwhile got their first win of this year’s campaign – beating basement side Westmeath 11 points to 1-6 in Bansha.

SNOOKER

2005 World Champion Shaun Murphy beat Kyren Wilson 9 frames to 1 yesterday evening to claim the Welsh Open.

It marked the 37 year-old Englishman’s 9th Ranking final victory and was his first time to win the competition.

MOTORSPORT

The Armagh-Monaghan pairing of James Wilson and Arthur Kierans in their Hyundai i20 R5 led from start to finish to take a 42 second victory in yesterday’s Carrick-on-Suir Forestry Rally, the opening round of the Valvoline National Championship.

Wilson, the 2018 Billy Coleman Award winner who is supported by the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy for a second year, was well clear of runner up Mickey Carbin’s Lancer Evo at the end of the day, with Liam Ryan bringing his Fiesta home in third position, another 39 seconds back. Cavan’s Gary Kiernan was best of the two wheel drive contenders, taking fifth overall in his Escort.

For fifteen of the sixteen selectives, Karl O’Donoghue and Evin Hughes led the ALMC Endurance Trial in north Co Dublin and Meath, but a broken driveshaft on the final test at Luttrellstown forced them to limp to the finish in second place, handing top place to Peter Barrable for the second year in succession.