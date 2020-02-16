GOLF

Rory McIlroy will attempt to win the first PGA Tour golf event he’s played in since returning to the top of the world rankings overnight.

He goes into the final round in California tied at the top of the leaderboard on 10-under-par, alongside the USA’s Matt Kuchar and Australian Adam Scott.

SOCCER

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League this morning after their 1-nil victory at Norwich yesterday.

There’s two games in the Premier League this afternoon.

At 2-o’clock Aston Villa entertain Tottenham Hotspur.

A win for Spurs would see them leapfrog Sheffield United into 5th and into the Champions League qualification places.

Going into the game the hosts meanwhile are just one point from the relegation zone.

At half-past-4 then Arsenal welcome Newcastle to the Emirates.

***

Celtic can extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 13 points this afternoon with an away win over Aberdeen where there’s a 12 midday start.

GAELIC GAMES

In Division One of the Allianz Hurling League Dublin beat Carlow 20 points to 9 in Netwatch Cullen Park.

There’s a busy day planned in Division 1 of the Allianz National Hurling League today.

At 2-o’clock reigning champions Limerick host Waterford at the LIT Gaelic Grounds,

Westmeath entertain Cork at TEG Cusack Park,

Galway welcome Tipperary to Pearse Stadium,

While Clare and Laois meet at Cusack Park,

And Wexford play Kilkenny at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

In Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League,

Tipperary take on Westmeath in Bansha from 1-o’clock while Mayo host Waterford in Swinford from half-past-2.

RUGBY

Leinster’s 100% record in the Guinness Pro14 remains intact.

They beat the Cheetahs 36 points to 12 at the RDS to remain top of Conference A.

Elsewhere in that pool Ulster were beaten away from home by Ospreys 26-24.

Ulster remain secoond with the result but are 15 points adrift of Leo Cullen’s side.

Connacht meanwhile enjoyed a 29 points to no score bonus point win over Cardiff in Conference B at the Sportsground in Galway.

RACING

There’s an eight race card at Navan this afternoon where the first goes to post at 20-past-1.

Back-to-back Aintree Grand National winner Tiger Roll will make his seasonal reappearance when he goes in the Boyne Hurdle at 10-to-2.