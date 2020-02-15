GOLF

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy remains in contention at the half way stage of the latest PGA Tour golf event in the US.

The new world number one is on 7 under par – 2 shots behind leader Matt Kuchar in California.

Tiger Woods’ hopes of a record 83rd PGA Tour win faded after carding a disappointing 2-over-par 73

SOCCER

Manchester City have been banned from all UEFA competitions for the next two seasons and fined 30 million euro for “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play regulations.

A statement from UEFA this evening has said that the club was guilty of “overstating it’s sponsorship revenue in it’s accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016.

The decision is subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The club have said in a statement that they are disappointed but not surpridsed by the announcement.

The biggest rivalry in Irish soccer is renewed this afternoon as Bohemians entertain Dublin neighbours Shamrock Rovers.

Bohs have had the upper hand in this fixture in recent years with Stephen Bradley’s side only beating the Gypsies last August for the first time in two years.

The Hoops though came second in the division last year and will be seen as Dundalk’s biggest challengers.

Sporting director of Rovers Stephen McPhail says although they’re in a good place he feels it won’t be a two horse race this season https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mcphail.mp3

Kick-off at Dalymount Park is at 2-o’clock.

Champions Dundalk have beaten Derry City 1-nil at Oriel Park thanks to a Dane Massey strike.

Waterford meanwhile have beaten St. Pat’s 1nil at Richmond Park where Kevin O’Connor got on the score sheet in the 49th minute.

Newly promoted Shelbourne then have their first win of the season, enjoying a 1-nil win over Cork City at Turners Cross via a late Ciaran Kilduff goal.

And Finn Harps have beaten north-west neghbours Sligo Rovers 1-nil in Ballybofey thanks with Karl O’Sullivan finding the back of the net there.

There’s just two games in the Premier League today as a number of sides continue to enjoy the winter break.

At half-past 12, Southampton will look for their first league win in three games when they host Burnley.

At half-past 5 then Norwich City host runaway leaders Liverpool who can go 25 points clear at the top with a win.

In the Scottish Premiership Ragers host Livingston from 3-o’clock as they look to put pressure back on Celtic who have a 10 point lead at the top of the table.

RUGBY

Munster sit top of Conference B in the Guinness PRO14.

They’ve secured a bonus point 68 points to 3 win over the Southern Kings at Irish Independent Park.

Leinster will look to keep their perfect start to the Guinness PRO14 this afternoon when they host the Cheetahs at the RDS.

Kick-off is at half-past-2.

This evening then Connacht Rugby entertain Cardiff Blues at the Sportsground where there’s a 25-to-8 start.

GAELIC GAMES

Carlow look for their first win of this campaign when they host Dublin in Division One of the Allianz National Hurling League at Netwatch Cullen Park from 5pm this evening.

At 7-o’clock meanwhile reigning champions Limerick will look to make it three wins from as many games when they welcome Waterford to the LIT Gaelic Grounds.