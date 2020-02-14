James McClean’s emerged as a major doubt for the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia.

The Stoke winger’s been ruled out for “several weeks” with a medial knee ligament injury.

Ireland head to Bratislava for their playoff on March 26th.

The League of Ireland Premier Division season begins tonight.

Dundalk begin their quest for a third title in a row with the visit of Derry City to Oriel Park.

Talk of a potential takeover hovers over Cork City ahead of their game with newly-promoted Shelbourne.

And St. Patrick’s Athletic welcome Waterford to Richmond Park.

Those three matches kick off at 7.45.

There’s a north-west derby in Ballybofey where Finn Harps entertain Sligo Rovers from 8pm.

Wolves are seeking a first Premier League win in three matches tonight.

They play host to Leicester City with kick-off at Molineux at 8.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is tied for seventh place after round one of the Genesis Open in Los Angeles.

The County Down star is 3 under par following a 68, a round which included 2 eagles.

American Matt Kuchar leads on 7 under par.

Tiger Woods is 2 under par.

McIlroy begins his second round just after 20-to-8 this evening, Irish time.

He's regained the world number one ranking and he says spending less time on social media has helped

RUGBY

Academy back-row Josh Hodnett makes his senior Munster debut this evening.

Johann van Graan’s side face the Southern Kings in the Pro 14 at Irish Independent Park.

Chris Farrell and Jack O’Donoghue have the chance to impress Andy Farrell, with both starting following their release from the Ireland camp.

Kick-off in Cork is at 7.35.

RACING

The all-weather track at Dundalk hosts its weekly meeting this evening.

The first on an eight-race card is due to get underway at 5.