SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says there’s little chance of him playing both Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty in the same side again.

With next month’s Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia approaching, Coleman has found himself being rotated in and out of the Everton side.

That’s as Doherty continues to be a key player for Wolves.

But McCarthy says playing both players down the right hand side didn’t work away to Gibraltar and he’s unlikely to try it again.

McCarthy has also confirmed Tottenham's teenage striker Troy Parrott won't be involved as he hasn't gone out of loan

Elsewhere in football, the son of legend Pele has said his father is ’embarrassed’ to leave his house because of mobility issues.

The 79 year old three time World Cup winner with Brazil has suffered declining health and cannot walk unaided.

The family of former Celtic skipper Jackie McNamara say he’s receiving the best care possible after he fell ill over the weekend.

The 46 year old collapsed at home on Saturday with a bleed on the brain, according to his friend and former team-mate John Hartson.

Leeds United badly need to get their promotion push back on track tonight.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have lost their last two games ahead of their trip to fellow promotion hopefuls Brentford.

Fresh from beating Leeds, Nottingham Forest welcome Charlton to the City Ground.

Birmingham could make it three wins from three with victory away to Barnsley.

Elsewhere, Blackburn entertain Hull

QPR go to Swansea

And struggling Wigan host Middlesbrough.

RACING

Today’s meeting at Punchestown is subject to a course inspection.

The ground there was deemed raceable but heavy yesterday.

Should it get the go-ahead, a seven-race card gets underway at 1.20.

However, tomorrow’s meeting at Fairyhouse has already fallen victim to the weather.

SNOOKER

Ken Doherty earned a place in round two of the Welsh Open last night.

The former world champion beat Mark King by four-frames to 1.