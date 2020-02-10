RUGBY

The Irish Women’s Rugby side sit top of the Six Nations table this morning.

Adam Griggs’ side recorded their second wins in as many games yesterday with a 31-12 victory over Wales at Energia Park in Donnybrook.

It’s the first time since February 2018 Ireland have recorded back-to-back Six Nations wins.

Hooker Cliodhna Moloney said it was an important victory, particularly after losing to the Welsh n Dublin last winter https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/8rugby-3.mp3

Following yesterday’s game the IRFU issued an apology to the Welsh team after their players had no hot water in their showers,

The statement, which was released yesterday evening, said there was an issue with the water heater in their changing room and very effort was made to resolve the problem.

They added that extra amenities were provide and thanked the team for their understanding.

***

France followed up their victory over England in the men’s competition with a 35-22 win against Italy in Paris.

The French have gone above Ireland at the summit of the table after picking up a bonus point.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin sit top of Division One of the Allianz Football League after the weekend’s action.

Tyrone beat Kerry 14 points to 13 yesterday while Galway also beat Donegal by a single point in Letterkenny where the final score was 2-8 to 2-7.

Dessie Farrell’s side are therefore top on goal difference.

Elsewhere yesterday, a late Kevin McLoughlin goal at Páirc Tailtean saw Mayo beat Meath 1-9 to 2-5.

In Division Two, Roscommon enjoyed a 1-8 to 4 points victory over Clare at Dr. Hyde Park – which was their first of the campaign while Westmeath saw off Fermanagh 10 points to 8 in TEG Cusack Park.

SOCCER

Newly promoted Sheffield United are just two points from the Premier League’s Champions League places.

The Blades sit fifth, putting immense pressure on fourth placed Chelsea, after coming from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Bramall Lane.

Billy Sharp and John Lundstram scored for the hosts.

Yesterday’s other game between Manchester City and West Ham at the Etihad was called off due to public safety concerns in poor weather conditions.

***

West Brom extended their lead at the top of the SkyBet EFL Championship yesterday.

They’re 4 points clear of second placed Leeds United after beating Millwall 2-0 at The Den with the Republic of Ireland’s Dara O’Shea scoring the second for the visitors.

GOLF

Seamus Power finished up in a tie for 38th at the AT&T Pro-AM in Pebble Beach overnight.

A 2-over-par final round of 74 saw him finish 2-under for the tournament, 17 shots off winner Nick Taylor of Canada, who earned himself a place at the Masters with the victory.

***

Rory Mcilroy is top of the Official World Golf Rankings this morning for the first time since 2015.

The four-time major winner Ulsterman leapfrogs Brooks Koepka following last week’s week’s action at Pebble Beach.